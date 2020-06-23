TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020
266 FPUS54 KSJT 230634
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
TXZ127-230915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ072-230915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ140-230915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ054-230915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely after midnight, then a
chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some thunderstorms may
be severe before daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ169-230915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ154-230915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
TXZ098-230915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe before daybreak. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ099-230915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe before daybreak. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ049-230915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely after midnight, then a
chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some thunderstorms may
be severe before daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ113-230915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe before daybreak. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ114-230915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe before daybreak. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ128-230915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ064-230915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-230915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ066-230915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ139-230915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ071-230915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ073-230915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ155-230915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ076-230915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ077-230915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
TXZ168-230915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
TXZ170-230915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ078-230915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
134 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
