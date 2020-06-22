TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

_____

126 FPUS54 KSJT 220750

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

TXZ127-222200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-222200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-222200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ054-222200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-222200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ154-222200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ098-222200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-222200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-222200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-222200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-222200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-222200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Decreasing clouds. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-222200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-222200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-222200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ139-222200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ071-222200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 106. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-222200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ155-222200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ076-222200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ077-222200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ168-222200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ170-222200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ078-222200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

250 AM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

