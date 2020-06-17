TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

_____

149 FPUS54 KSJT 170839

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

TXZ127-172130-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ072-172130-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ140-172130-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ054-172130-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ169-172130-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-172130-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-172130-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-172130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-172130-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ113-172130-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ114-172130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-172130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-172130-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ065-172130-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ066-172130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-172130-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ071-172130-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ073-172130-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-172130-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-172130-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ077-172130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-172130-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-172130-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-172130-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

