TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020

_____

205 FPUS54 KSJT 290848

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

TXZ127-292115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-292115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-292115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-292115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-292115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-292115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-292115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-292115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-292115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-292115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-292115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-292115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-292115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-292115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-292115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-292115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ071-292115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ073-292115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-292115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-292115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ077-292115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-292115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-292115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-292115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather