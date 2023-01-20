TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CST Fri Jan 20 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s.

