TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

TXZ086-061600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ083-061600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ084-061600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ087-061600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ085-061600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ088-061600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ089-061600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ090-061600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

