TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022

_____

947 FPUS54 KOUN 290720

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

220 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

TXZ086-292100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

220 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ083-292100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

220 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-292100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

220 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-292100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

220 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-292100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

220 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ088-292100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

220 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ089-292100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

220 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ090-292100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

220 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather