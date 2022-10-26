TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

027 FPUS54 KOUN 260740

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

TXZ086-262100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ083-262100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ084-262100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ087-262100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ085-262100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ088-262100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ089-262100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ090-262100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

