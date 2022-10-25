TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

