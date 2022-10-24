TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 23, 2022

_____

567 FPUS54 KOUN 240801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

TXZ086-242100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ083-242100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ084-242100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ087-242100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ085-242100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ088-242100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ089-242100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ090-242100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather