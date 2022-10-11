TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022

956 FPUS54 KOUN 110721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

TXZ086-112100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ083-112100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ084-112100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ087-112100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ085-112100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ088-112100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ089-112100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ090-112100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather