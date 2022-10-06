TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

TXZ086-062100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ083-062100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ084-062100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ087-062100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ085-062100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ088-062100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ089-062100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ090-062100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

