TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

537 FPUS54 KOUN 130721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

TXZ086-132100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-132100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-132100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-132100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-132100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-132100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-132100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-132100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather