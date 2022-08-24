TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ 095 FPUS54 KOUN 240741 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 TXZ086-242100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ083-242100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ084-242100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ087-242100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ085-242100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ088-242100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ089-242100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ090-242100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$