TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

988 FPUS54 KOUN 210801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

TXZ086-212100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-212100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-212100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-212100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-212100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-212100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-212100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-212100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather