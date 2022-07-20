TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

888 FPUS54 KOUN 200721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

TXZ086-202100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

107 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ083-202100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 107. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ084-202100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 107. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up

to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ087-202100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ085-202100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

107 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ088-202100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ089-202100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108 early in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ090-202100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

108 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

