TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

034 FPUS54 KOUN 140721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

TXZ086-142100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ083-142100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ084-142100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ087-142100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ085-142100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ088-142100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ089-142100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ090-142100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

