TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022

_____

572 FPUS54 KOUN 200801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

TXZ086-202100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-202100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-202100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-202100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

TXZ085-202100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-202100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-202100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-202100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather