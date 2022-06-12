TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022

313 FPUS54 KOUN 120741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

TXZ086-122100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ083-122100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 109. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ084-122100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 109. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ087-122100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ085-122100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ088-122100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ089-122100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ090-122100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

