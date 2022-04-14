TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

_____

686 FPUS54 KOUN 140801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

TXZ086-142100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-142100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-142100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-142100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ085-142100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ088-142100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ089-142100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ090-142100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather