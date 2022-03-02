TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 _____ 085 FPUS54 KOUN 020801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 201 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022 TXZ086-022200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 201 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ083-022200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 201 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 30. $$ TXZ084-022200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 201 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ087-022200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 201 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ085-022200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 201 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ088-022200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 201 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ089-022200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 201 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ090-022200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 201 AM CST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. 