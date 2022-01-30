TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

_____

824 FPUS54 KOUN 300701

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

TXZ086-301000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow, light freezing rain

and light sleet likely. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and light

sleet. Colder. Lows around 12. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ083-301000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely, a chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder.

Lows around 11. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ084-301000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely, a chance of rain,

light freezing rain and light sleet likely. Much colder. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder.

Lows around 12. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ087-301000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow, light freezing rain

and light sleet likely. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder.

Lows around 12. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ085-301000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain, light freezing rain, snow

and light sleet likely. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder.

Lows around 12. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ088-301000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow and light freezing

rain likely. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and light

sleet. Colder. Lows around 12. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ089-301000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with possible rain and sleet with

freezing rain. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, light

sleet, rain and light freezing rain. Colder. Lows around 13.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ090-301000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and light freezing rain. Much colder.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, light

sleet, rain and light freezing rain. Colder. Lows around 14.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather