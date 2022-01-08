TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Patchy drizzle early in the

morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

