TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021 _____ 341 FPUS54 KOUN 200821 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 221 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021 TXZ086-202200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 221 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ083-202200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 221 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ084-202200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 221 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ087-202200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 221 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ085-202200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 221 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ088-202200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 221 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ089-202200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 221 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ090-202200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 221 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather