TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

507 FPUS54 KOUN 090921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

TXZ086-092200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ083-092200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ084-092200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ087-092200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ085-092200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ088-092200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ089-092200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ090-092200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

