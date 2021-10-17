TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ 901 FPUS54 KOUN 170821 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 321 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 TXZ086-172100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 321 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ083-172100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 321 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ084-172100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 321 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ087-172100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 321 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ085-172100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 321 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ088-172100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 321 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ089-172100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 321 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ090-172100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 321 AM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather