TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021

TXZ086-012100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 201 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ083-012100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 201 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely early in the afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ084-012100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 201 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely early in the afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ087-012100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 201 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely early in the afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ085-012100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 201 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely early in the afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ088-012100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 201 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely early in the afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ089-012100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 201 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ090-012100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 201 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.