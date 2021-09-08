TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

047 FPUS54 KOUN 080721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

TXZ086-082100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ083-082100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-082100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-082100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ085-082100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-082100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ089-082100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ090-082100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

