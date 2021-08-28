TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

