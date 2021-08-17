TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021

157 FPUS54 KOUN 170841

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

TXZ086-172100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely early

in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-172100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-172100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-172100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-172100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-172100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-172100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-172100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

