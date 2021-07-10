TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021 _____ 507 FPUS54 KOUN 100801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 TXZ086-102100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ083-102100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ084-102100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-102100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-102100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-102100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-102100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ090-102100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 301 AM CDT Sat Jul 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$