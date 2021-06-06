TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1041 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

TXZ086-070900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1041 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ083-070900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1041 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then thunderstorms likely

after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ084-070900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1041 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then thunderstorms after

midnight. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ087-070900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1041 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then thunderstorms after

midnight. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ085-070900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1041 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then thunderstorms likely

after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ088-070900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1041 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then thunderstorms after

midnight. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ089-070900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1041 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ090-070900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1041 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

