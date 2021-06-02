TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 _____ 921 FPUS54 KOUN 020741 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 TXZ086-022100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ083-022100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ084-022100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ087-022100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ085-022100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ088-022100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ089-022100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ TXZ090-022100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$