TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021

420 FPUS54 KOUN 010821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

TXZ086-012100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-012100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-012100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-012100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-012100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ088-012100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-012100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-012100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

