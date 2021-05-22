TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021

989 FPUS54 KOUN 220641

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

TXZ086-220900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-220900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-220900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-220900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-220900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-220900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-220900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-220900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

