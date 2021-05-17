TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021 _____ 408 FPUS54 KOUN 170641 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 141 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 TXZ086-170900- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 141 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ083-170900- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 141 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ084-170900- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 141 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ087-170900- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 141 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ085-170900- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 141 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ TXZ088-170900- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 141 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ089-170900- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 141 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ TXZ090-170900- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 141 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$