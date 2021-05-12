TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021 _____ 949 FPUS54 KOUN 120721 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 221 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 TXZ086-122100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 221 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ083-122100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 221 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ084-122100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 221 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ087-122100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 221 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ085-122100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 221 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ088-122100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 221 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ089-122100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 221 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ090-122100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 221 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. 