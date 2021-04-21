TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

_____

687 FPUS54 KOUN 210741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

TXZ086-212100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ083-212100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-212100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ087-212100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ085-212100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ088-212100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ089-212100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ090-212100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather