TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021 _____ 687 FPUS54 KOUN 210741 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 TXZ086-212100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ083-212100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ084-212100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ087-212100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ085-212100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ088-212100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ089-212100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ090-212100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$