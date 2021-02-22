TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

