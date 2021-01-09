TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021

944 FPUS54 KOUN 090841

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

TXZ086-092200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ083-092200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ084-092200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ087-092200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ085-092200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ088-092200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ089-092200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow likely. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ090-092200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely and a chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

