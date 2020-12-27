TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

140 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

TXZ086-271000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

140 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ083-271000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

140 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ084-271000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

140 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ087-271000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

140 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ085-271000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

140 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ088-271000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

140 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ089-271000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

140 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ090-271000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

140 AM CST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

