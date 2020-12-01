TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

_____

503 FPUS54 KOUN 010901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

TXZ086-012200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-012200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ084-012200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ087-012200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ085-012200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ088-012200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ089-012200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ090-012200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather