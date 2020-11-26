TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

_____

935 FPUS54 KOUN 260901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

TXZ086-262200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ083-262200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ084-262200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ087-262200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ085-262200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ088-262200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ089-262200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ090-262200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather