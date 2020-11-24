TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms late in
the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, warmer. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy, warmer.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, warmer. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
