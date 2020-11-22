TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

