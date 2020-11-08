TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020

_____

936 FPUS54 KOUN 080841

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

TXZ086-082200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-082200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ084-082200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ087-082200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ085-082200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ088-082200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ089-082200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-082200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather