TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
TXZ086-142100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ083-142100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ084-142100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ087-142100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ085-142100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ088-142100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ089-142100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ090-142100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
