TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020
_____
031 FPUS54 KOUN 080721
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
TXZ086-082100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-082100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy with thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Warmer. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ084-082100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ087-082100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Much cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-082100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ088-082100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-082100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-082100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around
70. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
