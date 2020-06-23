TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020

_____

084 FPUS54 KOUN 230721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

TXZ086-232100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ083-232100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-232100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-232100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-232100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-232100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-232100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ090-232100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather