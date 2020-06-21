TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

_____

466 FPUS54 KOUN 210801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

TXZ086-212100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ083-212100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-212100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-212100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-212100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-212100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ089-212100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ090-212100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

