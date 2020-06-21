TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020
466 FPUS54 KOUN 210801
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
TXZ086-212100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ083-212100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ084-212100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ087-212100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ085-212100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ088-212100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ089-212100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ090-212100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
